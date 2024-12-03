BusinessForvia says CEO Koller to step down in March 2025, succeeded by Martin Fischer
Published : 15 hours ago
(Reuters) – Forvia has appointed Martin Fischer to replace Patrick Koller as its CEO from the beginning of March 2025, the French car parts supplier said on Tuesday.
Fischer, an auto industry veteran who most recently served as a member of ZF Group’s management board, will join Forvia as a deputy CEO on Friday to ensure a smooth transition, it said.
Koller will step down as CEO on March 1 after eight years at the helm. Forvia did not specify a reason for his departure in the statement and was not immediately available for a comment.
The CEO change was expected, Oddo analyst Michael Foundoukidis said, adding Fischer has an interesting engineering profile considering the numerous technological challenges auto suppliers like Forvia are facing.
“The choice of Martin Fischer seems a good one to us given his extensive and diversified background in the supplier industry, with a strong electronics background and experience in both the EU and the Americas,” Foundoukidis said.
Forvia shares were down 4.2% by 0902 GMT. They have fallen more than 60% so far this year.
(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)
