Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Fortescue's Q2 iron ore shipments rose 2%, driven by Iron Bridge project and hematite operations, exceeding estimates with 50.5 Mt shipped.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue posted a 2% rise in second-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, supported by the resilient performance of its Iron Bridge project alongside an uptick in output from its hematite operations.
Shipments from the company's flagship Iron Bridge project in Western Australia's Pilbara region rose 44% from last year to 2.2 million metric tonnes during the quarter, as the magnetite-focused operation continues to work towards achieving nameplate capacity by fiscal 2028.
Fortescue's hematite operations shipped 48.3 Mt in the December quarter, compared to 47.9 Mt last year.
The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner shipped 50.5 Mt of the steelmaking commodity in the three months ended December 31, compared with 49.4 Mt shipped a year ago, beating Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 50.3 Mt.
(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee and Nikita Maria Jino in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
