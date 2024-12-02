Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Floods slow Spanish manufacturing growth in November, PMI shows
Debris and damaged cars after a storm.

Published : 22 hours ago, on

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace in November, hindered by the severe floods in the region of Valencia on the eastern coast, a survey showed on Monday, though confidence in future growth remained robust.

The HCOB Spain Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 53.1 in November from 54.5 in October, marking the tenth consecutive month above the 50.0 threshold that indicates growth in activity.

The decline was partly attributed to the deadliest floods in the country’s modern history that killed more than 200 people on Oct. 29 and 30.

Despite the slowdown, output and new orders continued to rise, supported by strong export demand, particularly from neighbouring European countries. New export orders grew at the fastest rate since September 2021.

The Spanish manufacturing sector continued its expansion in November – albeit at a slower pace and despite the fatal floods in the region of Valencia,” Jonas Feldhusen, Junior Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank was cited in the S&P monthly report.

Employment in the sector rose for the third consecutive month, driven by higher workloads and production constraints.

Input cost inflation accelerated but remained modest, with firms citing higher raw material prices, especially for metals. Despite this, competitive pressures kept output charges slightly down for the third month in a row.

Confidence in the outlook improved, reaching its highest level since May, as firms anticipated a more stable global economic environment and positive results from planned commercial actions.

The November PMI data seem to indicate the strong economic growth recorded in the third quarter continued into the next one.

Spain’s statistics department on Wednesday said the economy expanded at a faster than expected 0.8% pace in the third quarter, compared with 0.4% for the euro zone as a whole, with annual growth reaching 3.4%.

The government recently upgraded its growth forecast for 2024 to 2.7%.

 

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post