UK's FirstGroup wins $4 billion London Overground rail contract
UK's FirstGroup wins $4 billion London Overground rail contract
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Dec 10 (Reuters) - British transport operator FirstGroup said on Wednesday it had been named the preferred operator for London's Overground suburban rail network in a contract worth around 3 billion pounds ($3.99 billion) over an initial eight-year term.
First Rail London, the company's subsidiary, will take over operations in May 2026 from Aviva Rail London, which has managed the network since 2016.
Launched in 2007, the London Overground links areas outside central London. The network spans 100 miles and 113 stations, and serves over 4 million passengers weekly.
The contract significantly expands FirstGroup's London portfolio, where it already operates buses, trams and the London Cable Car for Transport for London (TfL), as the company grows its rail operations.
FirstGroup will run train services, stations and customer service under the contract, backed by a 30 million pound performance bond and an 80 million pound parent company guarantee.
The agreement includes options for a two-year extension and requires the operator to increase services on the Mildmay line, the oldest part of TfL’s rail network, as well as the Windrush line.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said the contract was low-risk since TfL retains all revenue and passenger risk, with a potential for a profit boost for FirstGroup.
($1 = 0.7513 pounds)
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)