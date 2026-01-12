Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Posted on January 12, 2026
COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finnish police said on Monday they had lifted a seizure on the "Fitburg" cargo ship, which had been held on suspicion of sabotaging an undersea telecoms cable running from Helsinki to Estonia across the Gulf of Finland.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
