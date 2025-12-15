Spain's Ferrovial becomes first IBEX 35 firm on Nasdaq-100

By ‌Marta Serafinko

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Spanish construction and infrastructure ‍firm Ferrovial ‌will become the first Spanish blue-chip IBEX 35 ⁠listed company to ‌have its shares also trade on the Nasdaq-100 when it is added to the index on December 22.

The ⁠inclusion comes roughly 18 months after its U.S. stock market ​debut in May 2024.

The Nasdaq-100 index ‌comprises the 100 largest ⁠non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market based on market capitalisation. It is widely ​regarded as a benchmark for technology and innovation-driven firms but also includes companies from other industries.

"This milestone enhances our visibility with U.S. and ​global ‍investors, broadens our ​shareholder base, and reflects market confidence in our ability to develop high-value projects that drive economic growth and help the communities where we operate thrive," CEO Ignacio Madridejos said.

Ferrovial has built a ⁠significant presence in North America over two decades, particularly in managing express ​lanes across several U.S. states and in Ontario, Canada. It is also currently involved in construction of the New Terminal ‌One at New York City's JFK International Airport.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko in Gdansk, editing by Kirsten Donovan)