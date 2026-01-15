Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
ROME, Jan 15 (Reuters) - An industrial building occupied by Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo on the outskirts of Florence caught fire, Italian fire services said on Thursday.
The fire has been put out and no one was injured, they said.
Two teams and two fire engines intervened at 12:50 p.m. (1150 GMT) in Sesto Fiorentino, a north-western suburb of the Tuscan capital city, which is home to several factories serving the luxury leather industry.
"The firefighters extinguished the fire, which affected the extraction system outside the industrial building" and cooling operations were underway, the Florence fire department said in a statement.
Ferragamo was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Tomasz Janowski)
