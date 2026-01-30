Factbox-UBS raises gold price target to $6,200/oz

Gold Price Forecasts by Major Banks

Jan 30 (Reuters) - UBS has raised its gold price target to $6,200 per ounce from $5,000 for March, June and September 2026, citing stronger-than-expected demand stemming from increased investment.

UBS's Revised Gold Price Target

However, the bank in a note on Thursday projected a modest decline to $5,900 per ounce by 2026-end after U.S. midterm elections.

Other Banks' Predictions

UBS sees an upside scenario of $7,200 per ounce and a downside case of $4,600 for gold, noting that a hawkish Federal Reserve could heighten downside risks, while escalating geopolitical tensions could drive prices higher.

Market Trends and Influences

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that gold could climb to $6,000 per ounce in 2026, driven by persistent investment demand as central banks and investors increase allocations to non-dollar and real assets.

Analysts at Societe Generale also anticipate gold will reach $6,000 per ounce by the end of this year, and said that their forecast may be conservative, with scope for further gains.

The latest round of forecast upgrades and reiterations came as spot gold hit an all-time high of $5,594.82 on Thursday. The safe-haven metal has climbed more than 20% so far in January, heading for a sixth straight monthly gain and the largest monthly advance since 1980.[GOL/]

Following is a list of analysts' latest gold price forecasts (in $ per ounce):

Brokerage/Agen Annual Price Price Targets Forecast as of

cy Forecast

2026

UBS - Raises target to $6,200 for March, January 29, 2026

June, and September 2026

Deutsche Bank $5,500 $6,000 in 2026 January 26, 2026

Societe - $6,000 by the end of 2026 January 26, 2026

Generale

Morgan Stanley $4,600 Bull case is $5,700 for second half of 2026 January 23, 2026

Goldman Sachs - $5,400 by December 2026 January 22, 2026

Citi Research $5,000 Raises 0-3 month price target to $5,000 January 13, 2026

JP Morgan $4,753 Expects prices reaching an average of $5,055 October 23, 2025

by 4Q26

HSBC $4,587 $4,450 by year-end 2026 January 8, 2026

ANZ $4,445 $4,400 by year-end and $4,600 by June 2026 October 16, 2025

Bank of $4,438 2026 gold outlook raised to $5,000 October 13, 2025

America

Standard $4,488 - October 13, 2025

Chartered

Commerzbank $4,900 $4,800 by mid-2026 January 13, 2026

*end-of-period forecasts

(Reporting by Noel John and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)