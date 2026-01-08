Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 8, 2026
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Thursday it was in early talks to be acquired by Rio Tinto,, a combination that would create the world’s largest mining company and have major implications for the global copper sector.
Glencore had approached Rio Tinto in 2024 about combining the two big copper producers but the discussions were short-lived.
Here are the top 10 copper mines in the world:
Rank Mine Location 2024 Controlling Companies
Output
1 Escondida Chile 1,125,300 BHP Group, Rio Tinto,
tonnes Mitsubishi, JX Advanced
Metals
2 Grasberg Indonesia 816,466 PT Mineral Industri
tonnes Indonesia,
Freeport-McMoRan
3 Collahuasi Chile 466,400 Glencore , Anglo
tonnes American and Mitsui
4 Tenke Democrati 450,000 CMOC, Gecamines
Fungurume c tonnes
Republic
of the
Congo
5 Cerro Peru 447,000 Freeport-McMoRan,
Verde tonnes Buenaventura , Sumitomo
6 Kamoa-Kaku Democrati 437,061 Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin
la c tonnes Mining, Democratic
Republic Republic of the Congo,
of the Crystal River Global
Congo
7 Buenavista Mexico 432,993 Southern Copper
tonnes
8 Antamina Peru 426,900 Glencore, BHP Group ,
tonnes Teck Resources,
Mitsubishi
9 Morenci USA 362,000 Freeport-McMoRan,
tonnes Sumitomo
10 El Chile 356,400 Codelco
Teniente tonnes
(SOURCES: COMPANY WEBSITES, FILINGS, ANNUAL REPORTS)
(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee, Sumit Saha, Vallari Srivastava and Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tasim Zahid)
