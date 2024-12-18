Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Factbox-How Nissan and Honda stack up against each other
Cars covered at an auto show display.

Published : 23 seconds ago, on

(Reuters) – Japanese carmakers Honda and Nissan are in talks to deepen ties, according to sources, including a possible merger, as challenges from Tesla and Chinese rivals urge a restructuring of Japan’s auto industry.

The two Japanese companies combined would become the world’s third-largest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota and Volkswagen.

SALES

Honda sold 3.98 million vehicles globally last year, while Nissan sold 3.37 million vehicles on a preliminary basis.

Their combined 2023 sales totalled 7.35 million vehicles, more than the 7.31 million reported by South Korea’s Hyundai and its affiliate Kia, currently the world’s third-largest auto group.

PRODUCTION

Honda produced 4.19 million vehicles globally last year, while Nissan manufactured 3.44 million vehicles.

EMPLOYEES

Honda had 194,993 employees as a consolidated group, while Nissan employed 133,580 as of the end of March, according to securities filings.

MARKET CAPITALISATION

Honda’s market capitalisation is about $44 billion, while Nissan’s is about $10 billion after a share price surge on Wednesday, meaning a full merger would be bigger than the giant $52 billion deal between Fiat Chrysler and PSA in 2021 to create Stellantis.

MAJOR MARKETS

Honda’s most important market is the United States, accounting for a third of its 2023 vehicle sales. Combined with Canada and Mexico, North America represented 37% of sales, while China’s share was 31% and Japan’s was 15%. Europe accounted for only 2% of sales.

Nissan’s biggest market is also North America, accounting for 37% of its vehicles sold in financial year 2023, with the U.S. representing 27%, China at 23%, Japan at 14% and Europe at 10%.

ELECTRIFICATION TARGETS

Honda has a goal of boosting electric vehicle output to more than 2 million units per year by 2030, when the automaker aims to convert 40% of its new car sales to EVs and fuel cell vehicles. By 2040, Honda will sell only EVs and FCVs.

As gasoline-electric hybrid cars have gained popularity in its key North American market, Honda on Wednesday announced an additional 2030 target to sell 1.3 million hybrid vehicles annually, double its 2023 levels.

Nissan, once an EV pioneer that introduced the first mass-market electric car Leaf in 2010, aims for EVs and hybrids to make up 60% of its global sales by 2030, as announced in its latest strategy update issued in March.

($1 = 153.4400 yen)

(Compiled by Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post