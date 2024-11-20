Top Stories
Factbox-Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise
(Reuters) -Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled services to and from the region:
AEGEAN AIRLINES
The Greek airline has cancelled flights to and from Beirut until March 29 and to and from Tel Aviv until Jan. 15.
AIR ALGERIE
The Algerian airline has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.
AIRBALTIC
Latvia’s airBaltic has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Dec. 21.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France has extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Dec. 3 and Paris-Beirut flights until Jan. 5.
KLM has extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of the year at least.
The group’s low-cost unit Transavia has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until end-March.
AIR INDIA
The Indian flag carrier has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
BULGARIA AIR
The Bulgarian carrier has cancelled flights to and from Israel until Dec. 23.
CATHAY PACIFIC
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 25, 2025.
CORENDON AIRLINES
The Turkish airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until January.
DELTA AIR LINES
The U.S. carrier has paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 2025.
EASYJET
The UK budget airline has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until March.
EGYPTAIR
The Egyptian carrier in September said it had suspended flights to Beirut until “the situation stabilises”.
EMIRATES
UAE’s state-owned airline has cancelled flights to Beirut until Dec. 31 and to Baghdad until Nov. 30.
ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES
The Ethiopian carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.
FLYDUBAI
Flights between Dubai and Beirut remain suspended, while flights to Iraq and Iran are operating, a flydubai spokesperson said on Oct. 30.
IAG
IAG-owned British Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until the end of March 2025.
IAG’s low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Nov. 30, while Vueling has cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12 and to Amman until further notice.
IRAN AIR
The Iranian airline has cancelled Beirut flights until further notice.
IRAQI AIRWAYS
The Iraqi national carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.
ITA AIRWAYS
The Italian carrier has extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 12.
LOT
The Polish carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Dec. 9. Its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1.
LUFTHANSA GROUP
The German airline group has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv until Dec. 31. Swiss, part of the group, said it would not fly to and from Tel Aviv until Dec. 15.
Flights for Tehran are cancelled until Jan. 31, 2025, and to Beirut until Feb. 28. Swiss has cancelled flights to Beirut until Jan. 18.
SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.
PEGASUS
The Turkish airline has cancelled flights to Beirut until Nov. 30.
QATAR AIRWAYS
The Qatari airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon.
RYANAIR
Europe’s biggest budget airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of December. Group CEO Michael O’Leary in October said the suspension was likely to be extended until end-March.
SUNDAIR
The German airline cancelled flights to Beirut from Berlin until Feb. 28, from Bremen until March 26 and from Muenster/Osnabrueck until March 29.
TAROM
Romania’s flag carrier has suspended Beirut flights until Dec. 20.
UNITED AIRLINES
The Chicago-based airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.
VIRGIN ATLANTIC
The UK carrier has suspended Tel Aviv flights until end-March.
WIZZ AIR
The Hungary-based airline has suspended Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 14.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by Tiago Brandao, Charlotte Bawol and Alejandra Rosales; editing by Milla Nissi and Jason Neely)
