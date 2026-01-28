Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
The US has returned a seized tanker to Venezuela, marking the first known instance of such an action by the Trump administration, involving the M/T Sophia.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States is handing over a tanker to Venezuela that it seized earlier this month, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, the first known instance where President Donald Trump's administration has returned such a tanker.
The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the tanker that is being handed to Venezuelan authorities was the Panama-flagged supertanker M/T Sophia. They did not say why the tanker was returned.
The U.S. Coast Guard, which leads interdiction and seizure operations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)
A tanker is a large vessel designed to transport liquids, such as oil or chemicals, across oceans and seas.
The U.S. Coast Guard is a maritime security organization responsible for enforcing laws, conducting search and rescue operations, and maintaining navigational aids in U.S. waters.
A supertanker is a large oil tanker that can carry vast quantities of crude oil or petroleum products, typically over 200,000 deadweight tons.
Explore more articles in the Finance category