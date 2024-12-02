InvestingExclusive-Russia’s VTB expects rouble to stabilise around 100/dollar, CEO says
Published : 1 day ago, on
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble will stabilise at around 100 to the U.S. dollar after the period of volatility in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on Russia’s financial sector, CEO of Russia’s second largest lender Bank VTB Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Monday.
The Russian currency weakened by 15% against the U.S. dollar after the United States sanctioned Gazprombank, which handled Russia’s energy trade with Europe and was a major supplier of foreign currency to the Russian market, on Nov. 22.
“In 2022, if you remember, the dollar reached up to 120 roubles. A correction is already happening, the dollar is slightly above 100, and I think it will remain at this level,” Kostin said.
Kostin said that the share of the U.S. dollar assets on VTB’s balance sheet has drastically decreased following Western sanctions.
“Previously, half of the bank’s balance sheet was in dollars, and every exchange rate movement had a significant impact on us. But now we just couldn’t care less,” Kostin said.
“I understand that exporters are pleased (with the exchange rate jump following another package of sanctions from the U.S. Treasury), while importers are not very happy, but to a large extent, this is an emotional outburst,” he added.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Technology3 days ago
How Web3 Adoption is Driving Use Cases Across Industries
-
Banking4 days ago
Worldline says payment services disruptions in Italy not yet resolved
-
Business4 days ago
Strikes to hit Volkswagen in December as clash with labour escalates
-
Banking4 days ago
Global Banking & Finance Review® Honors I&M Bank (Rwanda) Limited as Best Retail Bank Rwanda 2024 and Best SME Bank Rwanda 2024