Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $775 million bid for Downtown Music, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Universal last month offered to divest Downtown's royalty services platform Curve to address the European Commission's competition concerns.
The EU antitrust watchdog has not demanded further concessions, the people said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
