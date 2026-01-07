Ex-Jefferies employee, friend plead not guilty to UK insider dealing charges
Posted on January 7, 2026
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A former employee of investment bank Jefferies International appeared in a London court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of insider dealing.
Bobosher Sharipov, who worked at Jefferies and advised GCP Student Living about a potential takeover, is accused of leaking confidential information about the deal to former colleague Bekzod Avazov in 2021.
Sharipov, 44, and Avazov, 43, appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of insider dealing. Their trial was listed to begin in January 2028.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority previously said Avazov had placed trades that generated a profit of almost 70,000 pounds ($94,444.00). The FCA also said Jefferies had "co-operated fully with the FCA's investigation".
Avazov said in a statement: "I categorically deny the allegations brought by the Financial Conduct Authority ... I am confident I will be fully exonerated."
($1 = 0.7412 pounds)
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)
