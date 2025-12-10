Finance
William Hill UK owner Evoke explores strategic options including sale
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Dec 10 (Reuters) - British betting firm Evoke on Wednesday said it is undertaking a review of strategic options for the company including a potential sale of the William Hill UK and 888 owner.
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru)
