EU's Teresa Ribera Highlights Growing Reliance on US LNG Imports

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's competition chief warned on Wednesday that the region was becoming increasingly dependent on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the United States and should look at how it can best harness local resources.

"We are significantly increasing our dependence on liquefied natural gas imported from the U.S.," European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera said in a video message at a "Hydrogen Day" event organised by Spain's Enagas.

LNG from the U.S. accounted for 58% of the EU's total imports in 2025, four times higher than in 2021, she said.

That helped the EU cut its reliance on Russian gas and the bloc should keep working to diversify its suppliers.

However, it should consider how it can make the most of its resources, like energy produced from renewable sources, as well as using such energy to produce renewable hydrogen.

European investments in hydrogen reached 12 billion euros ($14.4 billion) last year - more than in any other region of the world - but the bloc has to step up efforts to achieve its targets, Enagas Chief Executive Arturo Gonzalo said on Wednesday.

"Europe is participating in this effort," he said, referring to investments in hydrogen.

Investments are "not yet at the level we need to meet the established targets, but we were leading in investment in 2025."

($1 = 0.8341 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)