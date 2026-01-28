Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
The EU's dependence on US LNG is rising, with imports reaching 58% in 2025. The EU is focusing on energy diversification and renewable hydrogen investments.
MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's competition chief warned on Wednesday that the region was becoming increasingly dependent on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the United States and should look at how it can best harness local resources.
"We are significantly increasing our dependence on liquefied natural gas imported from the U.S.," European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera said in a video message at a "Hydrogen Day" event organised by Spain's Enagas.
LNG from the U.S. accounted for 58% of the EU's total imports in 2025, four times higher than in 2021, she said.
That helped the EU cut its reliance on Russian gas and the bloc should keep working to diversify its suppliers.
However, it should consider how it can make the most of its resources, like energy produced from renewable sources, as well as using such energy to produce renewable hydrogen.
European investments in hydrogen reached 12 billion euros ($14.4 billion) last year - more than in any other region of the world - but the bloc has to step up efforts to achieve its targets, Enagas Chief Executive Arturo Gonzalo said on Wednesday.
"Europe is participating in this effort," he said, referring to investments in hydrogen.
Investments are "not yet at the level we need to meet the established targets, but we were leading in investment in 2025."
($1 = 0.8341 euros)
(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for ease of storage or transport. It is primarily composed of methane and is used as a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels.
Renewable hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar power, through processes like electrolysis. It is considered a clean fuel that can help reduce carbon emissions.
Energy diversification refers to the strategy of using a variety of energy sources to meet energy needs, reducing reliance on any single source, which enhances energy security and sustainability.
