Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Europe’s STOXX 600 clocks worst day in more than a month after Fed’s hawkish signal
Stock exchange trading floor with Christmas decor.

Published : 12 hours ago, on

By Sruthi Shankar and Shashwat Chauhan

(Reuters) -European stocks fell on Thursday, with the benchmark STOXX recording its biggest single-day drop since early November as investors fled riskier assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate cuts next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.5% lower, hitting a three-week low, with all the major sub-sectors in the red.

Global equities ran into turbulence after the Fed cut rates as expected on Wednesday, but Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs now hinged on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation.

“The Fed now expects inflation to get to target later, in 2026, and that current policy rates are significantly closer to neutral,” said Mahmood Pradhan, head of global macro economics at Amundi Investment Institute.

“Confirming rates higher for longer – (Fed) median raised to 3.9% from 3.4% – led to a significant market reaction, a much stronger dollar, a sharp increase in Treasury yields and equity indices markedly lower.”

On Thursday, Wall Street staged a minor rebound after U.S. stocks posted their biggest daily decline in months in the last session. [.N]

Rate-sensitive real-estate was amongst the top decliners, down 2.4%, while the tech index also dropped 2.4% after megacap giants suffered big losses overnight on Wall Street.

Chip stocks including ASML, Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics fell between 3.7% and 6.2%, also hurt by U.S. firm Micron Technology’s bleak quarterly forecast.

A volatility gauge for euro zone stocks jumped to its highest in over three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept its benchmark Bank Rate on hold at 4.75%, as expected, though were policymakers split over whether to cut interest rates, with more officials than expected seeking to help the slowing economy with lower borrowing costs.

“The surprise element is there are three (committee) members voting for a rate cut. So on balance it’s less hawkish than markets were broadly expecting,” said Janet Mui, head of market analysis at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 1.1%, swept up in a broader market selloff. [.L]

Sweden’s central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, while Norway’s central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high of 4.50%.

Among individual movers, SoftwareOne Holding jumped 7% after the Swiss technology firm announced a deal to buy Crayon Group that valued its Norwegian competitor at around $1.34 billion. Crayon’s shares fell 4.1%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Shounak Dasgupta and Alex Richardson)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post