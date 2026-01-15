Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Europe's aviation safety regulator EASA on Thursday confirmed reports that it had carried out test flights of the COMAC C-919 jet as it carries out "validation activities" as part of its certification process.
The South China Morning Post on Thursday reported that EASA had carried out test flights of the Chinese jet in Shanghai as it assesses the safety of COMAC's jets.
EASA safety certification would allow Chinese planemaker COMAC to expand its global footprint to Western players. As it stands, European and other Western carriers can't fly the planemaker's jets.
