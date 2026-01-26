Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 26, 2026
EU imports of low-value parcels rose 26% in 2025, prompting plans for a 3 euro fee to address concerns over duty-free imports.
By Helen Reid
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The number of low-value ecommerce parcels entering the European Union increased to 5.8 billion in 2025, a 26% rise from the previous year, the European Commission said on Monday as the bloc plans to impose fees on the cheap products currently imported duty-free.
The EU's "de minimis" customs duty exemption for parcels valued at less than 150 euros ($174) has helped fuel rapid growth at online shopping platforms such as Temu and Shein, which send packages from China direct to consumers.
EU lawmaker Dirk Gotink, chief negotiator on the new customs legislation, said imports of low-value packages were growing "at an unsustainable rate".
"It underlines the urgent need to frontload the European handling fee to July this year and to finalise the customs reform within the next months," Gotink said in a statement.
The EU plans to impose a 3 euro fee on low-value parcels starting on July 1, as a temporary measure before a final agreement is reached to scrap the duty exemption.
The issue gained new urgency last year when the U.S. scrapped its de minimis policy, raising fears that cheap Chinese products would be redirected en masse to Europe.
The Commission has previously said it estimates some 65% of small parcels entering the EU were undervalued to avoid customs duties, and it also sees risks of harm to consumers from non-compliant products and of damage to EU industries, notably retailers, from the import surge. The majority of the parcels come from China.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Alex Richardson)
A customs duty exemption allows certain goods to be imported without paying customs duties, which can encourage trade and reduce costs for consumers.
Low-value ecommerce parcels are packages valued below a specific threshold, often exempt from customs duties, making them attractive for online shoppers.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the EU's policies and budget.
A handling fee is a charge applied to cover the costs of processing and managing imported goods, often implemented to regulate trade.
