European shares flat after Christmas break; set for modest weekly gains

Published : , on

(Reuters) – Europe’s main stock index opened flat on Friday after a two-day holiday, but its modest gains earlier in the week have kept it on course to snap a two-week losing streak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 504.56 by 0811 GMT, leaving it with a 0.3% gain in the holiday-disrupted week.

Across the region, Germany’s DAX shed 0.2%, as did Britain’s FTSE 100, while France’s CAC 40 was flat.

On the day, the energy sector led sectoral gains with a 0.3% increase, in tandem with oil prices. [O/R]

Among stocks, Deliver Hero fell nearly 7% after Taiwan Fair Trade Commission blocked the German online takeaway food company’s sale of its Foodpanda business in the country to Uber, arguing it would decrease competition.

(Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)