Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

European shares climb on tech boost; inflation data in focus
People walking outside Euronext building in city centre.

Published : 17 hours ago, on

By Joao Manuel Vicente Mauricio and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) -Tech stocks led the rebound in European shares on Thursday, following a two-day drop driven by concerns over potential U.S. tariffs and France’s economic and political instability, with inflation reports in focus for insights into the rate-cut path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6% by 0930 GMT. Trading volumes are expected to be light with the U.S. market shut for Thanksgiving holiday.

The tech sector climbed 1.8%, on track for its best day in two weeks, as chip stocks gained after Bloomberg reported the U.S. administration’s China chip curbs could be less severe than expected.

Shares of ASM International, BE Semiconductor and ASML gained between 3% and 4.7%.

France’s blue-chip index also regained some lost momentum, rising 0.5%, after sliding to August lows in the previous session.

Sentiment eased after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told the Financial Times a global trade war would be “in nobody’s interest”.

French government bonds held steady after Wednesday’s sell-off drove the risk premium over German bonds to its highest point since the 2012 debt crisis.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government faces an uncertain future, as his struggle in securing approval for the 2025 budget in a polarized parliament make it increasingly likely that his fragile coalition will collapse.

“We don’t think (Marine) Le Pen (leader of far-right National Rally party) will follow up on her threats to topple the government in the near term, but it does remind markets of the precarious situation the country is in,” said Michiel Tukker, senior European rates strategist at ING.

“A no-confidence vote would reset the progress made with the current budget proposal and trigger a new period of political limbo. But given new parliamentary elections cannot be held until mid-2025, timing for such a move seems presumptuous.

Inflation accelerated in several German states in November, indicating a likely increase in the national inflation rate, set to be released later in the day, while Spain’s November headline inflation met expectations.

These reports follow stubbornly strong U.S. inflation data, which raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might take a cautious approach to policy easing.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance soared 41% after the insurer rejected a 3.28-billion-pound takeover offer from bigger rival Aviva, whose shares were down 2.3%.

Remy Cointreau reversed early course to climb 4% after the wine and spirits maker’s CEO said in a conference call that the company has reached bottom in the United States, and it’s time to prepare for recovery.

German state-owned Uniper rose 5.3% after the utility raised its full-year outlook.

Grifols fell 4%, extending losses to the second session, after Canadian fund Brookfield dropped its takeover plans.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post