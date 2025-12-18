Home > Finance > European shares muted ahead of key central bank decisions, US data
Finance

European shares muted ahead of key central bank decisions, US data

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Thursday as investors ‍adopted a ‌largely cautious stance ahead of a series of central bank ⁠announcements across the region ‌and crucial U.S. inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.1% at 579.43 as of 0806 GMT. Major regional bourses were broadly higher, ⁠but Germany's DAX slipped 0.1%.

In London, the FTSE 100 inched up 0.1% ahead ​of the Bank of England's rate decision, ‌where markets widely expect a ⁠25-basis-point cut. Bets were amplified after Wednesday's surprising drop in UK inflation.

The European Central Bank, Norway's Norges Bank, and ​Sweden's Riksbank are scheduled to announce their policy decisions later in the day, with all three widely expected to hold rates steady.

Market focus remains squarely on the ECB's outlook, ​especially ‍after comments from policymakers ​opened the door to a rate hike next year, signalling a potential deviation from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In the market, energy shares led gains, up 0.5%, as oil prices continued to rise. BP gained marginally after it appointed Meg O'Neill, the ⁠head of Australia's Woodside Energy, as its next CEO.

Healthcare shares slipped 0.6%, as heavyweight Novo ​Nordisk fell 1.4% and AstraZeneca was declined 0.5%.

The U.S. inflation report for November, which could provide clarity on the Fed's monetary policy trajectory, will also be ‌on watch, after employment data earlier this week failed to shift market expectations significantly.

(Reporting by Ragini Mathur; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Related Posts
Morning Bid: BoE to make the cut as others stay the course
Morning Bid: BoE to make the cut as others stay the course
Beauty retailer Douglas cuts 2026 sales target
Beauty retailer Douglas cuts 2026 sales target
Lufthansa plays catch up with European rivals after bumpy ride
Lufthansa plays catch up with European rivals after bumpy ride
Sterling steady before expected BoE rate cut
Sterling steady before expected BoE rate cut
BP picks first outsider CEO Meg O'Neill after abrupt Auchincloss exit
BP picks first outsider CEO Meg O'Neill after abrupt Auchincloss exit
Elliott gears up for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones listing, FT reports
Elliott gears up for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones listing, FT reports
Aena to buy majority stakes in UK airports for $360 million
Aena to buy majority stakes in UK airports for $360 million
Micron shares up 12% in Europe after blowout forecast
Micron shares up 12% in Europe after blowout forecast
Analysis-More mega deals coming as chase for scale fuels near record-breaking year for M&A
Analysis-More mega deals coming as chase for scale fuels near record-breaking year for M&A
Incoming BP chief charted expansive legacy at Australia's Woodside
Incoming BP chief charted expansive legacy at Australia's Woodside
Campari sells Averna and Zedda Piras in 100 million euro deal
Campari sells Averna and Zedda Piras in 100 million euro deal
Mercedes brings forward €5 billion fixed cost reduction target to end-2026 - Manager Magazin
Mercedes brings forward €5 billion fixed cost reduction target to end-2026 - Manager Magazin

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

China says it is granting new, streamlined rare earth export licences

China says it is granting new, streamlined rare earth export licences

Romania to raise minimum wage by 6.8% from July

Romania to raise minimum wage by 6.8% from July

UK electricals retailer Currys says well placed for Christmas

UK electricals retailer Currys says well placed for Christmas

Coinbase appoints UK ex-finance minister George Osborne to run advisory council

Coinbase appoints UK ex-finance minister George Osborne to run advisory council

EU must reform or risk irrelevance, Blair and Dimon say

EU must reform or risk irrelevance, Blair and Dimon say

Europe's auto industry future may be electric even after EU climbdown

Europe's auto industry future may be electric even after EU climbdown

Factbox-Can Ukraine survive without the EU's 'reparation loan'?

Factbox-Can Ukraine survive without the EU's 'reparation loan'?

EU leaders face crunch decision on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

EU leaders face crunch decision on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Analysis-Return of 'Make Europe Great Again' trades hinges on German comeback

Analysis-Return of 'Make Europe Great Again' trades hinges on German comeback

Boeing, union pause contract talks for former Spirit AeroSystems engineers

Boeing, union pause contract talks for former Spirit AeroSystems engineers

ECB to hold rates steady as euro zone economy shows resilience

ECB to hold rates steady as euro zone economy shows resilience

Dollar broadly firm as markets brace for central bank decisions

Dollar broadly firm as markets brace for central bank decisions

View All Finance Posts