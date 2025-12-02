HSBC interim chair Brendan Nelson ruled himself out of permanent role, CEO says

LONDON, Dec 2 - HSBC's interim chairman Brendan Nelson has confirmed he is not seeking the role on a permanent basis, the bank's Chief Executive Georges Elhedery told an event in London on Tuesday amid a protracted search for the lender's next chair.

"We've had a chair since the first of October in Brendan Nelson, who's expressed the desire not to do it for six to nine years given the stage of his career," Elhedery said at the FT's global banking summit in London.

HSBC's board will interview prospective candidates for the chair role at a meeting early this week, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Former finance minister George Osborne and former Goldman Sachs executive Kevin Sneader are among a small number of candidates being considered by HSBC, Sky News reported last week.

Former Standard Chartered deputy chairman Naguib Kheraj has withdrawn from the process, Sky reported. A spokesperson for Kheraj declined to comment.

Mark Tucker, the bank's first-ever externally recruited chairman, formally stepped down on September 30 to be replaced by interim Chairman Nelson, having announced his exit as long ago as May.

The lender is not guaranteed to make a decision this week and the board could extend the search further, one of the sources familiar with the process said.

CEO Elhedery took over as CEO of Europe's biggest bank in September last year and has since launched a sweeping restructuring of the bank, slashing back its presence in Western markets, cutting out layers of management and doubling down on its strategic pivot to Asian markets.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)