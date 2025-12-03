Tesla's German car sales fall by a fifth in November

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The number of newly registered cars from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD surpassed that from Tesla in November, the German road traffic agency KBA said on Wednesday.

KBA said Tesla sold 1,763 cars in Germany in November, 20.2% less than a year ago. The number of Teslas sold in the January-November period dropped 48.4% to 17,358 units, compared with the same period last year.

By contrast, the volume of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD sold surged more than nine-fold year on the year in November to 4,026 units, reaching 19,197 units since the beginning of the year.

The total number of newly registered electric vehicles increased by 58.5% in November to 55,741 units, KBA added.

Tesla registrations in several key European markets plunged in November from a year earlier as the U.S. EV maker struggled to stem market share losses despite rolling out new versions of its best-selling Model Y.

