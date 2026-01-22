Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.8 points in January from the December number, figures released on Thursday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale increased to -12.4 this month from -13.2 in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -12.9.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.8 points to -11.7.
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega)
Consumer confidence is a measure of how optimistic or pessimistic consumers are regarding their expected financial situation and the overall state of the economy. It influences their spending and saving behaviors.
The euro zone refers to the group of European Union countries that have adopted the euro as their official currency. It facilitates easier trade and economic stability among member nations.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the EU's day-to-day operations.
A flash estimate is an early estimate of economic indicators, such as consumer confidence, which provides a quick snapshot of economic conditions before final data is available.
