US official denounces EU's fine of Musk's X, says Europe is taxing Americans
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission denounced the EU's fine of Elon Musk's social media company X on Friday for breaching EU online content rules.
"Once again, Europe is fining a successful U.S. tech company for being a successful U.S. tech company," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in an X post. "Europe is taxing Americans to subsidize a continent held back by Europe’s own suffocating regulations."
