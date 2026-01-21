EU to Review Competing Bids from Netflix and Paramount for Warner Bros

EU's Review of Competing Bids

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's antitrust regulators are expected to scrutinize rival bids by Netflix and Paramount Skydance for Warner Bros. Discovery at the same time, setting up an unusual head-to-head competition review, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Overview of the Bids

The takeover battle puts major entertainment assets on the line, including DC Comics, iconic franchises ranging from 'Friends' to 'Batman,' and the HBO Max streaming service - a combination that could reshape Hollywood's power dynamics.

Regulatory Implications

The parallel examinations are likely because the proposals are advancing on similar timeline and both bidders have already held preliminary discussions with the EU's merger watchdog about their plans, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Financial Aspects of the Offers

A parallel review would give Brussels added leverage over Warner Bros.' future, the report said. Regulators could shape the contest by quickly clearing one bidder while subjecting the other to a longer investigation or requiring concessions, potentially allowing a frontrunner to emerge.

Netflix declined to comment on the report. Paramount, Warner and the EU regulators did not respond when contacted by Reuters.

Netflix on Tuesday revised its $82.7 billion offer to go all-cash in hopes of expediting the deal closure and providing greater financial certainty to investors worried about its previously stock-and-cash deal.

The new all-cash bid, at $27.75 a share, has unanimous support from the Warner Bros. board.

Any transaction is likely to face significant antitrust review, including from the U.S. Department of Justice, EU and the UK.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Tasim Zahid)