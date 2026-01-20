EU Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Finland for Budget Deficit

EU's Disciplinary Steps Against Finland

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers started disciplinary steps against Finland on Tuesday for running an excessive budget deficit, giving Helsinki until 2028 to narrow the gap to within EU limits of 3% of the country's gross domestic product or potentially face fines for non-compliance.

Background on Excessive Deficit Procedures

Countries under Excessive Deficit Procedures are given deadlines and sets of fiscal measures to bring their finances back in line with the EU's goals, and if they fail to act, the EU can escalate pressure through warnings and, for euro zone members, potential financial sanctions such as fines or interest‑bearing deposits.

Finland's Current Budget Situation

Finland had a budget gap equivalent to 4.4% of GDP in 2024 and 4.3% in 2025 - still smaller than some of its EU peers also under such measures but well above the bloc's 3% goal - and the country's increased defence spending to prepare against a possible Russian attack does not fully explain the excess, EU finance ministers said.

Required Fiscal Measures and Deadlines

"In its recommendation, the Council (of EU finance ministers) stipulates that Finland should therefore take effective action and present by 30 April 2026 the necessary measures to reduce its deficit," they said in a statement.

The deficit will be brought down through strict controls on net spending by the government, and the ministers said limits will be set on how much such net spending in Finland is allowed to grow in the coming years to achieve that.

"Finland should also ensure that its nominal cumulative net expenditure growth rate does not exceed 2.5% in 2026, 4.1% in 2027 and 5.9% in 2028," the ministers' statement said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)