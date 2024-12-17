Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

EU solar growth slows, raising fears for energy transition
2024-12-17T080223Z_1_LYNXMPEKBG076_RTROPTP_4_EU-ENERGY-SOLAR

Published : 5 hours ago, on

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The growth of solar power installations in Europe slumped to just 4% this year after years of double-digit increases, industry data showed on Tuesday, heightening concerns about the continent’s clean energy transition.

The findings bode ill for the European Union’s plans to rapidly expand its use of renewable energy – a central pillar of the bloc’s efforts to fight climate change and end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The amount of solar energy installed in the EU had jumped by more than 40% year-on-year in both 2021 and 2022, and by more than 50% in 2023, industry association SolarPower Europe said.

This year, 65.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar was installed, a record high amount, but just 4% more than what was installed in 2023.

“The growth is substantially slowing down,” SolarPower Europe CEO Walburga Hemetsberger told Reuters.

The EU needs to install 70GW of new capacity each year to meet its 2030 green goals.

The group scaled back its growth forecasts as a result of this year’s slowdown. Its central outlook still expects Europe to have 816GW of installed solar capacity by 2030 – enough to meet Europe’s green goals, and a jump from 338GW today.

But for the first time, the group’s “low” outlook would now see Europe miss its targets to expand renewable energy.

The slowdown reflects the fact that many of Europe’s power grids have not been upgraded to handle a bigger share of renewable energy. Solar projects often have to wait years to be connected to the grid, or their energy production is curtailed – meaning it is wasted – to avoid overwhelming a struggling grid.

“What we see more and more in different countries, all over Europe, is that we’re running into grid bottlenecks,” Hemetsberger said.

The data, shared exclusively with Reuters, showed home rooftop solar installations decreased year-on-year by nearly 5GW, to 12.8GW in 2024.

SolarPower Europe attributed that to energy prices falling from their peak during Europe’s 2022 energy crisis – weakening the incentive for consumers to buy solar panels to cut their bills.

Investments in European solar projects also fell, for the first time this decade.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post