European lawmakers seek EU-wide minimum age to access AI chatbots, social media
European lawmakers seek EU-wide minimum age to access AI chatbots, social media
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a non-binding resolution which calls for a default minimum age of 16 to access social media and AI chatbots to ensure "age-appropriate online engagement".
Regulated under the block's Digital Services Act (DSA), online platforms are required to comply with national laws, which leave it up to each country to decide on minimum age requirements.
According to a statement published on the European Parliament's website, lawmakers are calling for a harmonised EU digital minimum age of 16 for access to social media, video-sharing platforms and AI companions, while allowing 13- to 16-year-olds access with parental consent.
They also called for a harmonised European digital age limit of 13, under which no minor could access social media platforms, video-sharing services and AI companions.
The resolution carries no legal weight and serves as a political statement expressing Parliament's position on the issue. Any binding legislation would require formal proposals from the European Commission, followed by negotiations between EU member states and Parliament in a process that typically takes years to complete.
It also proposes additional measures, including a ban on addictive design features that keep children hooked to screens and manipulative advertising and gambling-like elements.
The draft also calls for the outright blocking of websites that don't follow EU rules and to address AI tools that can create fake or inappropriate content.
Both Elon Musk's X and TikTok have faced formal investigations for breaching DSA rules in the past.
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon, Julia Payne and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Kirsten Donovan)