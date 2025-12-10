BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - European Union countries' ambassadors on ‍Wednesday ‌greenlit the bloc's plan to phase out Russian ⁠gas imports by ‌late 2027, a spokesperson for Denmark's EU presidency said, clearing one of the final legal hurdles ⁠before the ban can pass into law.

The EU struck ​a deal last week on a ‌law to cut ties ⁠with Europe's former top gas supplier Russia, having vowed to do so after Moscow's ​2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Under the agreement, the EU will halt Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2026 ​and ‍pipeline gas by ​the end of September 2027.

The Russian gas ban still requires formal approval at a meeting of EU countries' ministers, and by the European Parliament, before it passes into law.

The Parliament ⁠will vote on it next week, while EU ministers are expected ​to formally approve the ban early next year. EU officials expect both to approve the deal with a comfortable ‌majority, despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia.

