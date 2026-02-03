EU Receives China's Anti-Subsidy Calculations for Dairy Tariffs

China's Anti-Subsidy Duties on EU Dairy

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission has received final calculations of intended anti-subsidy duties on EU dairy products from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), it said on Tuesday, adding that the deadline for imposing such tariffs was February 21.

Two European dairy industry associations said last week that China had reduced proposed tariffs on certain products from the European Union compared with earlier provisional duties. They said the final tariffs were between 7.4% and 11.7%. Provisional rates announced in December were between 21.9% and 42.7%.

China's measures, which also affect EU pork and brandy exports, are widely viewed as retaliation for the EU tariffs on China-based electric vehicles.

Impact on EU Dairy Industry

The European Commission declined to comment on the proposed rates for dairy, adding that duties were not yet final. The Commission said it was examining the latest Chinese position and will submit comments to the authorities, adding that the legal deadline for China to impose definitive duties was February 21. Given Chinese New Year festivities begin on February 17, the announcement is more likely to be this week or next.

EU's Response to Proposed Tariffs

"The Commission has expressed its serious concerns, considering it to be based on questionable allegations and insufficient evidence, rendering the proposed measures unjustified," the EU executive said.

Broader Trade Implications

MOFCOM did not respond to a request for comment on the progress of its anti-subsidy investigation.

(Reporting by Philip BlenkinsopAdditional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Lewis Jackson in BeijingEditing by David Goodman)