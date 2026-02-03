Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
EU receives China's final calculations for dairy tariffs, with rates between 7.4% and 11.7%. The EU Commission is reviewing the measures.
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission has received final calculations of intended anti-subsidy duties on EU dairy products from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), it said on Tuesday, adding that the deadline for imposing such tariffs was February 21.
Two European dairy industry associations said last week that China had reduced proposed tariffs on certain products from the European Union compared with earlier provisional duties. They said the final tariffs were between 7.4% and 11.7%. Provisional rates announced in December were between 21.9% and 42.7%.
China's measures, which also affect EU pork and brandy exports, are widely viewed as retaliation for the EU tariffs on China-based electric vehicles.
The European Commission declined to comment on the proposed rates for dairy, adding that duties were not yet final. The Commission said it was examining the latest Chinese position and will submit comments to the authorities, adding that the legal deadline for China to impose definitive duties was February 21. Given Chinese New Year festivities begin on February 17, the announcement is more likely to be this week or next.
"The Commission has expressed its serious concerns, considering it to be based on questionable allegations and insufficient evidence, rendering the proposed measures unjustified," the EU executive said.
MOFCOM did not respond to a request for comment on the progress of its anti-subsidy investigation.
(Reporting by Philip BlenkinsopAdditional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Lewis Jackson in BeijingEditing by David Goodman)
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.
Dairy tariffs are taxes imposed on imported dairy products, which can affect pricing and availability in the domestic market, often used to protect local dairy producers.
Trade retaliation occurs when a country responds to trade barriers imposed by another country by implementing its own tariffs or restrictions, often leading to trade disputes.
The February 21 deadline refers to the legal timeframe in which China must finalize and impose any anti-subsidy duties on EU dairy products, impacting international trade relations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category