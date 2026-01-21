Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
The EU and India have agreed to sign a new security and defence partnership, as announced by EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas.
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed with India to proceed with the signature of a new security and defence partnership between the two parties, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.
