Meta set to face EU antitrust investigation into AI use in Whatsapp -source
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Meta is set to face a European Union antitrust investigation into use of artificial intelligence in its chat platform Whatsapp, a source told Reuters.
The investigation could come on Thursday, the source said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)