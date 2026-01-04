PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The French government - looking to quell a farmers' protest movement - will take new steps to protect the country's industry by stopping imports of some products, said Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Sunday.

French farmers have been protesting in the last month over issues such as a planned European trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc, as well as against the government's handling of an animal disease that has affected livestock.

Lecornu wrote on X that a government decree would be issued soon announcing the suspension of imports of some products containing residues of substances banned in Europe.

"Avocados, mangos, guavas, citrus fruits, grapes, and apples from South America or elsewhere will no longer be allowed to enter the national territory," said Lecornu.

"This marks a first step to protect our supply chains, our consumers and to fight against unequal competition, which is a real issue of justice and fairness for our farmers," he added.

Germany and Spain back the Mercosur deal, but opponents in France say the trade arrangement would lead to cheap imports of South American commodities, notably beef, that do not meet the European Union's environmental and food safety standards.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)