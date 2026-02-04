EU lawmakers decide to resume work on enacting U.S. trade deal
EU lawmakers resume work on U.S. trade deal, focusing on removing import duties and maintaining zero duties for lobsters.
BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers decided on Wednesday to resume work on the EU's trade deal with the United States, which it had suspended in protest at President Donald Trump's demands to acquire Greenland and threats of tariffs.
The parliament's trade committee had been due to set its position in votes last month on legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties on U.S. goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July, as well as to maintain zero duties for U.S. lobsters imports, initially agreed with Trump in 2020.
