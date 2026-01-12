Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission published on Monday guidance on its conditions for accepting minimum price offers from China-based electric vehicle makers seeking to avoid tariffs that the European Union put in place in October 2024.
The Commission's document said any minimum price offer had to eliminate the injurious effects of subsidies, provide the equivalent effect of duties, be practicable and minimise 'cross-compensation', such as through sales of other vehicles.
It also added that other criteria, such as investments made in the EU, would be taken into account.
A minimum price offer is a proposal made by sellers, in this case, Chinese EV manufacturers, to set a price that avoids tariffs while addressing the impact of subsidies.
Cross-compensation refers to the practice of offsetting losses in one area by gains in another, which can occur in vehicle sales to meet pricing conditions.
