EU to introduce low-carbon, EU-made requirements for public procurement
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
The EU is set to implement new procurement rules focusing on low-carbon and EU-made goods to boost local companies, as part of the Industrial Accelerator Act.
ANTWERP, Belgium, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Union will introduce requirements for EU-made goods and low-carbon for public procurement in a bid to favour European companies, EU Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"Too often, our public buyers have to take the subsidized foreign products, instead of the high-quality European alternatives. That is home-grown value we are leaving on the table," she said in a speech in Antwerp.
The requirements set on public procurement will be e a central focus of the Industrial Accelerator Act the Commission is putting forward later this month, she said.
