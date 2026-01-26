Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
The EU and India are set to explore defence cooperation, focusing on maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism, with an annual dialogue planned.
By Lili Bayer
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The European Union and India will explore possibilities for Indian participation in European defence initiatives, according to a draft security and defence partnership document seen by Reuters.
The new partnership comes at a time when Europe is seeking to reduce its dependence on the U.S. and China and deepen its diplomatic and economic ties to other regions.
"The EU and India will consult on their respective defence initiatives, including through exchanges on defence industry-related matters," the draft partnership, which is set to be signed on Tuesday, said.
"They will explore, where there are mutual interest and alignment of security priorities, possibilities for India's participation in relevant EU defence initiatives, as appropriate, in line with respective legal frameworks," it added.
The partnership envisages an annual dialogue between the EU and India on security and defence, as well as deepening cooperation on maritime security, cyber issues, and counterterrorism.
"The growing complexity of global security threats, rising geopolitical tensions, and rapid technological change underscore the need for closer EU-India dialogue and cooperation in security and defence," the document said.
India and the EU are also expected to announce on Tuesday the conclusion of protracted negotiations for a free trade pact.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Bart Meijer and Alex Richardson)
Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. These attacks often aim to access, change, or destroy sensitive information.
Maritime security involves the protection of maritime interests and assets, including shipping routes, ports, and coastal areas, from threats such as piracy, terrorism, and smuggling.
Counterterrorism refers to the strategies and actions taken to prevent and respond to terrorism. This includes intelligence gathering, military action, and law enforcement efforts.
Explore more articles in the Finance category