Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on imports into the EU of fused alumina from China, it said on Friday, adding that the move was aimed at boosting the EU's industrial autonomy.
The Commission said the anti-dumping duties imposed ranged from 88.7% to 110.6%. It also introduced a duty-free tariff rate quota for a limited volume of Chinese imports.
Fused alumina is required for producing steel, as well as for glass or ceramics, and it is widely used in defence-related applications.
"The measures will tackle injurious dumping onto the EU market of fused alumina, while preventing the emergence of systemic risks for the industrial ecosystem," the Commission said in a statement.
"They will ensure security of supply to downstream users of fused alumina and reduce the EU's dependence on China for this strategically important input for European industry," it added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Bart Meijer)
An anti-dumping duty is a protectionist tariff imposed on foreign imports believed to be priced below fair market value, aimed at protecting domestic industries from unfair competition.
Fused alumina is a synthetic material made from aluminum oxide, commonly used in various industrial applications, including steel production, glass manufacturing, and defense-related uses.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.
Explore more articles in the Finance category