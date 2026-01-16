EU Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Fused Alumina Imports

EU's Anti-Dumping Measures on Fused Alumina

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on imports into the EU of fused alumina from China, it said on Friday, adding that the move was aimed at boosting the EU's industrial autonomy.

Details of the Duties

The Commission said the anti-dumping duties imposed ranged from 88.7% to 110.6%. It also introduced a duty-free tariff rate quota for a limited volume of Chinese imports.

Impact on European Industry

Fused alumina is required for producing steel, as well as for glass or ceramics, and it is widely used in defence-related applications.

Strategic Importance of Fused Alumina

"The measures will tackle injurious dumping onto the EU market of fused alumina, while preventing the emergence of systemic risks for the industrial ecosystem," the Commission said in a statement.

"They will ensure security of supply to downstream users of fused alumina and reduce the EU's dependence on China for this strategically important input for European industry," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Bart Meijer)