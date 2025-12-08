Dec 6 (Reuters) - The EU will take a top-down approach to building a cross-border energy grid, as the bloc's Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen warned of billions lost from bottlenecks and failures to match supply with demand, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Brussels will develop a plan to identify where investment is needed and will find projects to fill those gaps to push EU countries to better co-ordinate energy infrastructure across borders and sectors, the report added.

Jorgensen told the Financial Times that the "biggest danger" to the bloc’s decarbonisation and energy security goals was the slow construction of its power grid.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)