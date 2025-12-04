Finance
Former EU top diplomat Mogherini resigns as rector amid fraud probe
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 4, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has resigned as rector of the College of Europe amid a fraud probe, she said on Thursday in an email to staff, students and alumni, which was seen by Reuters.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) this week accused Mogherini and two others of procurement fraud and corruption.
Her lawyer said Mogherini denied any wrongdoing and was cooperating with the investigation.
(Reporting by Arda Dipova, Inti Landauro, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Bart Meijer)