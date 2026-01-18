Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 18 (Reuters) - European capitals may hit the U.S. with 93 billion euros ($107.71 billion) worth of tariffs or restrict American companies from the bloc's market in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to NATO allies opposed to his campaign to take over Greenland, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The retaliation measures are being drawn up to give European leaders leverage in pivotal meetings with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, the FT report said, citing officials involved in the preparations for the meetings in Switzerland.
($1 = 0.8634 euros)
(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
