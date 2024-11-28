Top StoriesEU closes investigations into Amazon, Starbucks and Fiat tax rulings
Published : 15 hours ago, on
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday said it had closed state aid investigations into tax rulings granted by Luxembourg and the Netherlands to Amazon, Fiat and Starbucks.
In 2015 and 2017, the Commission found that Luxembourg granted selective tax advantages to Fiat and Amazon, and the Netherlands to Starbucks, in breach of EU state aid rules.
These decisions, however, were all annulled by the EU courts.
The Commission said it had therefore decided to close the investigations and confirmed that the companies were not given selective tax advantages contrary to EU state aid rules.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Global Banking & Finance Review
