EU calls emergency envoys meeting for Sunday after Trump vows tariffs linked to Greenland
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 countries will convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.
Cyprus, which holds the six-month rotating EU presidency, said late on Saturday that it had called the meeting for Sunday. EU diplomats said it was set to start at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT).
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
