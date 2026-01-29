Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
The EU has blacklisted Russia for money laundering risks, increasing transaction costs with Russian banks, according to Kaja Kallas.
PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Union blacklisted Russia on Thursday for risk of money laundering, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
"This will slow down and increase the costs of transactions with Russian banks," Kallas told reporters.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by)
