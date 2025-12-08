EU could announce package to support auto industry on December 16, industry source says

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission could announce a package to support the local automotive sector, including a possible watered down version of its 2035 combustion engine phase-out, on December 16, an industry source briefed on the matter said.

Brussels is so far planning to announce the package on December 10, but EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said earlier this week that the package could be delayed until January.

The source said that December 16 was a target but could still change.

A spokesperson for the European Commission declined to comment on the new date, which was first reported by Germany's Tagesspiegel Background.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Additional reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle, Elaine Hardcastle)