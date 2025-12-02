Finance
EU Court rules Dutch courts can handle a anti-trust case against Apple's App store
EU Court rules Dutch courts can handle a anti-trust case against Apple's App store
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Court of Justice of the European Union on Tuesday ruled the Dutch tribunals have jurisdiction over a case brought against Apple's App Store by two local foundations over alleged anticompetitive conduct.
Apple had contended a Dutch court did not have jurisdiction as the alleged harmful event did not occur in the Netherlands.
That court had referred the question to the Court of Justice, based in Luxembourg.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)