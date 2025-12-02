German antitrust authority tests Apple's revised app tracking rules for competition compliance
German antitrust authority tests Apple's revised app tracking rules for competition compliance
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it is assessing solutions proposed by Apple to address competition concerns over its App Tracking Transparency Framework (ATTF) and has launched a market test to gather feedback from app publishers, media associations, content providers and data protection authorities.
Bundeskartellamt chief Andreas Mundt said Apple had agreed to introduce neutral consent prompts for both its own apps and third-party apps, and that the authority's preliminary assessment indicated the proposals may resolve competition issues.
A final decision would follow the market test.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Friederike Heine)